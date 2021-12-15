Kim Adams Graham, the owner of Adams Pecan, LLC and Union Springs Herald, LLC, has announced her candidacy for Bullock County School Board representing Place 5.
Graham has served the Bullock County Community for over 30 years including serving as a board member of the Bullock County Humane Society, Bullock County Tourism Council, and Bullock County Democratic Executive Committee.
She teaches Sunday School at Faith Baptist Church and has received numerous community awards, including the YC Nance and Bullock County NAACP awards. Her greatest passion is children.
For over 25 years, she has volunteered her own time and money to help children in Bullock County.
She has served as booster club president for sports teams, and she has transported students to colleges, camps, and educational field trips.
Graham stated, "I am running for Bullock County School Board because I am a concerned citizen and business owner in this community, and I care about our children.
"I am concerned with the education our children are receiving, and I feel passionate about the social and economic well-being of the young people in our county. I want to increase teacher support, maximize student potential, improve communication between the district and the community, and provide incentives for our support staff throughout the district."
