U.S. Air Force Airman Colton Dawson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland, San Antonio, Texas on December 3, 2020.
After a delayed recruitment process due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airman arrived on base and completed an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
During his training, Colton earned an expert marksman ribbon for hitting forty six of forty eight targets.
He also scored in the top three for Flight 036 on the EOC, End of Course, exam.
Following basic training, Airman Dawson transferred to Sheppard Air Force Base - Wichita Falls, Texas for AIT, Advanced Individual Training, in munitions systems where he will specialize in non-nuclear ammunition.
On return from his Christmas exodus, Colton will receive orders for his first duty station.
Colton is from Union Springs, Alabama.
He was a 2019 graduate of Conecuh Springs Christian School and is married to Savanah Locklear Dawson.
Cole is the son of Adam and Cathy Dawson, brother of Ali Dawson, grandson of Clifford and Carole Ann Dawson, and Kyle and Donna Curington.
