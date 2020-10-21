By Faye Gaston
On October 14, 2020, a full room of citizens (with the required distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic) gathered in the county commission chambers of the courthouse to witness the swearing-in of the "Special Coroner" by Bullock County Probate Judge James E. Tatum.
Television ABC channel 8/32 filmed the ceremony and interviewed Judge Tatum and the new Bullock County Coroner, Kathy Scott, of Union Springs. She replaces Sidney Jernigan, whose recent death occurred during his fourth term, having been elected in 2006.
The opening prayer was given by Pastor Eugene Johnson, and the closing prayer by Pastor Hawthorne Reed. The Oath of Office given by Judge Tatum ends with the prayer, "So help me, God," as Scott placed her hand on a Bible.
The Probate Judge has the authority to appoint a "Special Coroner" when the office is vacant. She met the qualifications set out in Ala. Code 11-5-33. She is required to "annually complete 12 hours of training approved by the Alabama Coroner's Training Commission" Ala. Code 11-5-31(e). She will be paid "a salary pursuant to local law."
Kathy Scott's duty is to pronounce that a person has died unexpectedly from a violent act or a motor vehicle accident after law enforcement notifies her. She does not determine the cause of death but announces the certainty of death.
Judge James Tatum said, “Ms. Scott is uniquely qualified for this decision and I hope that the governor will affirm this appointment.”
Scott has experience in this challenging job as coroner. She has witnessed that persons have died many times, having worked as the Director of Nursing at the Southern Springs Nursing Home and part-time at the Bullock County Hospital. She worked in the emergency room for many years.
She said she had known former Coroner, Sidney Jernigan all her life.
She said he was well-loved and respected and "was an over-all good person."
She feels that being the coroner will "open up a new avenue to give back to the community."
Standing with Kathy Scott during the ceremony were two women who are significant figures in Kathy's life, Charlotte Phillips and Charlotte Perry.
Governor Kay Ivey has the authority to override or uphold Judge Tatum’s decision.
