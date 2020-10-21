Probate Judge, James E. Tatum, appointed Kathy Scott "Special Coroner" for Bullock County in the emergency vacancy caused by the recent death of Coroner Sidney Jernigan. Judge Tatum conducted the swearing-in ceremony on October 14, 2020, in the courthouse. Standing with Scott during the ceremony were two significant figures in her life, Charlotte Phillips and Charlotte Perry. Left to right: Judge Tatum, Charlotte Phillips, Kathy Scott, and Charlotte Perry. (Photo by Faye Gaston)