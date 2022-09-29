By Kim Adams Graham
The absentee voting period for November 8, 2022, General Election began on September 14, 2022.
Ahead of the November 8 General Election, Secretary John Merrill would like to remind Alabama voters that there are 35 days left for the Absentee Election Managers to receive an application for an absentee ballot by mail.
Voters will have an additional two days to apply for an absentee ballot by hand.
Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office.
Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.
Important absentee voting deadlines are listed below:
November 1, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications returned by mail can be received by the Absentee Election Manager.
November 3, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications returned by hand can be received by the Absentee Election Manager.
November 7, 2022: The last day an absentee ballot returned by hand can be received by the Absentee Election Manager.
November 8, 2022: Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the Absentee Election Manager no later than noon today.
Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) will have until November 8, 2022, to postmark an absentee ballot.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.
