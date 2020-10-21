By Faye Gaston
A big yard sale will be held outside Hinson's Warehouse at 101 Powell Street in Union Springs on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
All are asked to wear masks and keep the required social distances. All proceeds will go to the Bullock County Senior Citizens Nutrition Centers in Union Springs and Midway.
There will be lots of men, women, children and babies' clothes including shoes, purses, hats, sweaters, coats, and pants.
There will be household items including beds, dressers, armoires, chests, nightstands, chairs, tables, lamps, sheets, blankets, pillows, spreads, and rugs.
There will be items for the kitchen such as dishes, pots/pans, glasses, spoons/forks, toaster ovens, and microwave ovens.
Accent pieces such as mirrors, pictures, baskets, and decorations for walls and tables will be available. Children will find large teddy bears and cards. There will be radios and printers and monitors for computers. For more information, please phone 1-800-243-5463.
