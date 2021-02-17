By Kim Adams Graham
Jackson State 2021 Spring Football Roster has Bullock County High School alumni and #98, Devonta Davis on the roster. He plays the defensive line position and is a sophomore.
The Jackson Tigers will be kicking off their Spring season and their first season under new head coach Deion Sanders on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Former Bullock County High School football Coach Willie Spears said, “We are really excited about watching Devonta play football this spring. Great things are happening at Jackson State.”
Jackson State will play Alabama State University (ASU) on March 20, 2021, at ASU.
Davis said, “It is truly an honor to play for Jackson State after a redshirt year. Without my grades, I wouldn’t be on the field. The main thing is that I am a student before an athlete. That’s why I maintain my grades and study.”
Devonta’s mother is Sanquenetta Chappell from Union Springs.
