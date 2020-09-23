This is what Mama and Daddy looked like when they were young. They both served in the United States Navy during World War two. They met at the Naval Air Station near Pensacola, Florida. Daddy went on to be stationed in the Philippines. He was an air traffic controller.
Both of my parents were justly fond of their military service. They considered it their patriotic duty to serve their Country in this way. And even though they made sacrifices to do this, they did it gladly. They were serving their Country during a world war. It was dangerous, especially for Daddy, but they did it without question.
When I came of age both my parents encouraged me to follow in their footsteps and join the military. Like them, I joined the Navy. Fortunately for me, the Vietnam War was almost over at that time so I didn’t have to serve in war time.
Like countless other patriots before and after their service, my parents were proud to answer the call when their Country needed them. They did not hesitate even though they knew they might be risking their lives. They were not suckers and they were not losers. They were Americans. They were patriots.
Lynn Jinks is an attorney with Jinks, Crow & Dickson, P.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.