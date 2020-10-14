By Faye Gaston
The U.S. Census Bureau has informed the state of Alabama that the deadline for the 2020 census has been extended to October 31, 2020. The reason for the extension is that Alabama has one of the lowest response rates.
During this extension, the Census Bureau's field workers, including door-to-door census workers, will follow up with households that have not filled out their census forms.
In Alabama, the participation rate by computer, telephone or paper form is 63.2%
The census is taken once every ten years.
So the information on the 2020 census will impact the future of Alabama for the next 10 years.
These numbers affect the amount of federal funds the state, county and cities will receive.
Census findings are used to apportion all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The number of Representatives Alabama will have depends on its population figures on the census forms. Federal funds of $13 billion coming into Alabama goes toward health care, our road system, and our education system.
It takes about 6 minutes to answer 10 questions on the census form.
For the first time the census is collecting information about same-sex couples. The question not on the form is, "Are you a U.S. citizen?"
If you have not filled out the census form, and you need assistance, you may phone 844-330-2020.
