Since its incorporation in 1992, the Tourism Council of Bullock County continues to make our community a better place to live and visit.
The Red Door Theatre, five beautiful downtown murals, field trial hospitality breakfasts, and representing Union Springs and Bullock County throughout the state and region are just part of what the Tourism Council has accomplished.
The Tourism Council is supported by membership and each year a membership drive is held. The cost is only $20/year for individuals and families (business memberships are $30).
Your support is needed to make Union Springs and Bullock County a better place to visit and call home!
All memberships (new or renewals) received in the month of October will qualify for an entry for a prize pack valued at over $100. The prize pack includes a Bullock County afghan, jacket, key-chain and postcards.
Being a member of the Tourism Council of Bullock County means that you are a part of something good for our area—your support impacts citizens of all ages as well as local businesses in the community.
Additionally, membership entitles you to receive early notification about TCBC sponsored events (including Red Door Theatre productions).
You may mail your membership check to TCBC, PO Box 5236, Union Springs, AL 36089 or call 334-738-8687.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.