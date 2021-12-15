The Bullock County Commission discussed abusive, obscene, and threatening language at its regular meeting. Commissioner John McGowan had placed the topic on the agenda. According to Commissioner McGowan, Bullock County Commission Chairman Alonza Ellis, Jr. used abusive, obscene, and threatening language on Thursday, November 4, 2021, during the Bullock County Commission regular scheduled Agenda-Setting meeting.
Commissioner McGowan stated that Chairman Ellis’ actions may be in violation of the following State of Alabama laws: Alabama Criminal Code, Sections 13A-10-2, Obstructing Governmental Operations; 13A-11-7, Disorderly Conduct; 13A-11-8, Harassment; and 13A-10-15, Terrorist Threat.
Each commissioner agreed the language should not have been used.
Commissioner McGowan made a motion to turn the information over to the Attorney General and see what the next step would be. The motion died from lack of a second. Commissioner Solomon Marlow said some type of mediation or a discussion with the chairman and commissioners may be a good way to resolve the situation.
After a lengthy discussion, no official action was taken. Chairman Ellis was not present at the meeting. Commissioner Johnny Adams presided over the meeting.
