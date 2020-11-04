By Faye Gaston
To decrease the chances of transmitting COVID-19 during this pandemic, experts advise planning a low-risk Thanksgiving celebration.
(1) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that a "virtual" zoom Thanksgiving is among the lowest risk options.
(2) Butterball survey states that 30% plan to host just the immediate family for Thanksgiving, the table only set for members of your household.
(3) Epidemiologist and professor at the University of California states, "We don't want big family dinners to turn into super-spreader events." This means relatives gather from far and near at a home or have a multi-course meal at a restaurant. Large indoor gatherings with people outside your household are at the highest risk.
As the guest list increases, so does the odds of transmitting the virus from at least one person at the event. Members of the same household sit together.
(4) Serve the meal with disposable plates and disposable utensils. After the meal, clear the table with gloves or tongs. Do not pick up with bare hands anything that has been in someone's mouth or wiped their face. Skip the buffet.
(5) New England Journal of Medicine states that the virus can linger up to three hours in the air. It is risky to eat Thanksgiving dinner out-doors because aerosol particles can spread more than one mile.
(6) The Journal of Clinical & Experimental Hepatology states that the virus can survive up to three days on plastic and stainless steel, one day on cardboard, several hours on copper. (7) At any Thanksgiving dinner, the guidelines apply: always wear a mask, keep the standard social distance, wash hands often, and no hugs or handshakes.
(7) "High risk" people are those with heart disease, asthma, or Type 2 Diabetes.
In planning for the Thanksgiving meal, remember that COVID-19 is spread person-to-person through small particles or respiratory droplets that are produced when you cough, sneeze, talk, or even breathe.
"This means hugging your favorite aunt, having a political debate over pumpkin pie, or just breathing the same air as other dinner guests could transmit COVID-19, even if no one is showing symptoms."
