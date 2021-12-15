The December 1980 Union Springs Herald preserved various ways Christmas was celebrated in Union Springs 41 years ago.
12/17/1980 Herald----Holiday House Enjoyed by Public. The home of Mr. and Mrs. Jamie Cody on Boulevard Drive was aglow with Christmas cheer Sunday when it was opened to the public between the hours of two and six p.m.
The Green Thumb Garden Club decorated this lovely Holiday House with handmade items, beautiful greenery arrangements, candles, flowers, and Christmas trees. A large number of people enjoyed the tour of the house. It is hoped that several homes will be decorated as "Holiday Houses" next Christmas.
12/17/1980 Herald---Pastor Rev. A.B. Clark announced that the public is invited to share in these activities of the First Missionary Baptist Church of Union Springs. Annual Christmas Calendar is as follows: Friday, December 19, Youth Cantata, "Who is this Babe of Bethlehem?" 6:30 p.m., Sunday, December 21, Gospel Chorus will present "The Greatest Story Ever Told" (a cantata in story and song), 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 24, Missionary Circle No. 2 will go caroling to various places in the communities.
Thursday, December 25, Christmas Sunrise Service, 8:00 a.m. The Reverend J.N. Noye will bring the message.
12/17/1980 Herald---Santa Comes to Day Care Center. On December 23, 1980, Santa will bring gifts and have Christmas dinner at OCAP Day Care Center.
Before his arrival, the children will put the finishing touches on the Christmas tree, sing Christmas carols, wrap gifts, and enjoy the goodies prepared for them. Some of their parents and other guests will also be present to help make this a happy and joyous occasion.
The Center will close for Christmas, December 23, and reopen on January 5, 1981. If you are interested in placing your child in Day Care, please apply at the Bullock County Pensions and Security.
12/17/1980 Herald---Chamber of Commerce Announces Christmas Programs sponsored by the Chamber. Each Friday and Saturday night in this Christmas season, programs were scheduled to be provided by groups in front of the courthouse. The participants were as follows; Judge Rufus Huffman and Mayor Tony Gibson appeared for the official opening of the Christmas season with WQSI radio disc jockeys interviewing them. A Christmas tree and chair for Santa were provided by garden clubs in the county.
The Bullock County High School band performed when Santa and his elves came to town. WQSI radio disc jockeys interviewed the band members.
The Bullock County Chamber of Commerce President, Conni Hendley, presented Mrs. Teresa Tompkins, Chairman, and Mrs. Pam Dykes, Co-Chairman, two engraved brass bowls in appreciation of their hard work for making the Bullock County Junior Miss Program a success. First Baptist Church Children's Choir performed.
Jimmy Tipton, the choral director, was the host when Santa and elves arrived by fire truck.
Bullock County Junior Miss Paige Hoffman was hostess for one visit by Santa. The Eastside Baptist Church Choir sang Christmas carols. Bill Brabham, guitarist and singer, performed. The St. Paul's Methodist Church singers were following him, directed by Mrs. David Finney.
For Santa's last visit, WQSI radio disc jockeys and a photographer were present to take photos of children with Santa.
12/24/1980 Herald---Circle Gives Gifts.
The Missionary Circle No. 1 of the First Missionary Baptist Church is happy to give the patients of the nursing home personal gifts. Packages containing soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bath cloths, lotion, and talcum powder.
We hope these gifts will bring cheer to them. Carrie Allen, President; Christine Thomas, Chairman; Ruby Jackson, Secretary; Mary Johnson, Treasurer; Rev. A.B. Clark, Pastor.
