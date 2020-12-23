By Faye Gaston
Sharon A. Redd, Area Agency on Aging Director for the South Central Alabama Development Commission (SCADC-AAA), submits this report on the Union Springs Senior Citizens Nutrition Center as of December 21, 2020.
"From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Springs Senior Center has been a lifeline for vulnerable older adults facing hunger, illness and social isolation. After COVID-19 health concerns forced senior centers to close their doors, CSADC-AAA quickly turned to offer home-delivered and curbside-takeout meals. The Union Springs Senior Center participants receive weekly health checks by telephone by the Senior Center Manager, Terri Bean.
"Ms. Bean has been very faithful in keeping in touch with the Center's participants and making sure they get their daily meal and any vital information they need. (Printed sheets provided the nutritious lunch menus and practical health advice for senior citizens).
"To keep seniors active during this difficult time, Ms. Bean has provided nutrition education materials and fun holiday activities. (Printed sheets also included mental exercises with word-puzzles every day and scenes to creatively color).
We are so thankful for the resiliency and hard work of the Senior Center staff and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic related challenges they are enduring. While the delivery methods have changed during the pandemic, the Senior Center has succeeded in providing meals, outreach, and valuable resources. These activities will continue until the Senior Center reopens."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.