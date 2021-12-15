By Kim Adams Graham
Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum requested a resolution from the Bullock County Commission for online tag renewal.
The commission approved his request and now the legislature will need to approve the request as well.
Tatum explained, he sold 12,174 tags last year.
In the resolution, he requested an increase of $2.00 per tag, a fee of $3.00 - $7.00 for medical license plates, a $3.00 - $7.00 fee for mail-in requests for tags, a convenience fee, and a $7.00 - $10.00 fee increase for operations in the office and to purchase equipment.
He believes 25% - 50% of customers will take advantage of online tag renewal.
Tatum said Bullock County is the only county in Senator Billy Beasley’s district that does not offer the service. Online sales will allow tags to be purchased anytime, even when the courthouse is closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.