By Faye Gaston
County Engineer Jason DeShazo came before the Bullock County Commission during its September 14, 2020, meeting and made three requests.
He asked approval for the purchase of Boom Cutter equipment for $64,500 to be purchased from ALDOT surplus. Commissioner John McGowan made the motion, seconded by Commissioner Henry Barnett, to approve this request. The motion carried.
Engineer DeShazo asked for approval on bid recommendations for the annual gas/diesel bids, stone bid, and herbicide bids. He recommended Mays Distributing be awarded the gas/diesel bid. He recommended that the current contracts regarding the stone bid be extended with Vulcan Materials and Hard Rock Hill.
He stated that there were no herbicide bids, but did recommend rebidding and opening the bids at the next agenda-setting meeting in October 2020. The motion was made by Commissioner Henry Barnett, seconded by Johnny Adams, to approve the bid recommendations from Engineer DeShazo. The motion carried.
Engineer DeShazo stated the Bullock County Development Authority (BCDA) asked if the Road/Bridges Department could clean up and mow grass out at Hicks Industrial Park.
BCDA Director David Padgett stated that BCDA would pay for those services. The motion was made by Commissioner Henry Barnett, seconded by Commissioner Johnny Adams, to approve the clean-up and mowing at Hicks Industrial Park with the BCDA paying for these services. The motion carried.
