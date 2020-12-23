By Kim Adams Graham
Union Springs Mayor Roderick Clark requested a public assembly permit to hold a “Candlelight Visual” for citizens who died in 2020 due to covid, natural causes, or violence.
The assembly is to be held on December 22, 2020, at the Ed Farrior Baseball Field at 5:00 p.m.
The city council voted unanimously to allow the event to be held.
At the same meeting, two city street employees were hired, Christopher Thomas and Cardarious Mack.
The city has one more opening for an operator.
At the present time, there are 13 city street employees.
