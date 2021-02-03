Antoine-Joseph Sax was born in 1814 in Dinant, Belgium. He was soon nicknamed “Adolphe”, a name that he kept the rest of his life. Adolphe’s father was a maker of musical instruments and at a very young age Adolphe demonstrated a talent for this craft. However, his life was marred by misfortune.
Almost before he learned to walk Adolphe fell three stories and landed on his head. He was thought dead, but he lived. As a young child he drank poisoned water. He survived that. Later he swallowed a pin and again survived. He was seriously burned in a gunpowder explosion and was poisoned several times from varnish fumes. He fell against a hot cast iron frying pan, he was hit in the head by a cobblestone, he fell into a river and almost drowned. He survived all of this.
Sax moved to Paris in the 1840s and immediately became a star in the musical instrument making business. He improved the clarinet and invented a number of new instruments, including the flugelhorn, the euphonium and the bass tuba. He liked to call his inventions “saxhorns.” But in 1846 Sax patented what would become his most famous and enduring creation – the saxophone. It became very popular with military bands. It was a cross between a woodwind and a brass instrument.
But Sax’s misfortunes continued. His competitors stole his ideas and inventions. They took him to court to attack his patents. They even stole away his workers. Three times he went bankrupt. He was chronically destitute. He was a cancer survivor. Known for his genius but also for his irascibility, he had many friends but many more enemies. He was well known in Paris in the mid nineteenth century but after his death he was largely forgotten. Then something happened that Sax could never have predicted. Americans invented something called jazz! The unique qualities of the saxophone lent themselves perfectly to this new genre of music. Sax’s invention became the central player in music that would come to define American culture.
As we begin this new year perhaps we should reflect on our past successes and failures. We have all had both. As for myself I pledge to renew my resolve to do the best I can do with everything that I do. We should never give up. After all, who knows how our accomplishments in this lifetime will improve the lives of those who come after us.
Lynn Jinks is an attorney with Jinks, Crow & Dickson, P.C.
