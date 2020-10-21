By Faye Gaston
The United States braces for a possible third peak in the COVID-19 pandemic. There is an increase in COVID-19 cases in 38 states, Washington, D.C. and Guam. Nine states have plateaued. It has spiked 117% in Vermont and New Mexico. Wisconsin set a record with 3861 new cases on October 16, 2020. Health officials urged residents not to gather outside except with immediate families. It is the individual's responsibility to wear masks.
North and South Dakota lead the United States in weekly cases per capita (NBC News). Texas, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands stand alone with decreases in cases.
Between Thanksgiving and New Years there is potentially six weeks of "super-spreader events". Also, domestic violent homicides may be on the rise.
A guest on NBC News said, "People are doing heroic work but we are really getting to the point where it's literally unsustainable."
The total confirmed cases in Alabama are reported in the Herald newspaper every Wednesday as follows: 133,606 cases, September 9---140,160 cases, September 16---146,584 cases, September 23---153,554 cases, September 30---160,477 cases, October 7---167,193 cases, October 14---174,528 cases, October 20. The Herald newspaper reported 2,153 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Alabama, and 2,805 confirmed deaths on October 20, 2020.
