By Faye Gaston
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced that as of October 2, 2020, under the updated "Safer at Home" health order, hospitals and nursing homes and other long-term care facilities must allow patients and residents to have one caregiver or visitor at a time unless there is a "compelling reason not to," Ivey said.
The Alabama Hospital Association said each hospital will determine visitation policies.
The Association's executive vice-president, Danne Howard, made this statement: "Like everyone else, we are having conversations and hospitals are working to determine how this can be safely implemented.
"Because of many factors, to include varying rates of COVID-19 in communities and hospitalization rates in different areas of the state, visitation policies will be determined by each hospital in consultation with other medical staff, and strictly adhering to CDC recommendations and CMS guidelines for Phase II.
"The goal for everyone remains the same in providing safe and quality care while seeing to protect all patients, potential visitors, and hospital staff from the risk of the virus being spread."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.