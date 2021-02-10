By Faye Gaston
The Herald newspaper was notified of the death of Benny Youngblood on February 5, 2021, having been in the hospital ICU with COVID-19. He had sent word that he loved everyone at the Herald.
He began to be a regular writer for the Herald on October 1, 2014, with his column called, "Jokes of the Week" that was shortened to just "Jokes."
With his photo and title of the column was this: "I want everyone to be happy, uplifted and inspired." The many readers of his column will miss the humor that brought smiles and laughs with every issue.
Benny was a life-long native of Bullock County. He was retired from his career with the railroad.
He owned the popular Robo Car Wash in Union Springs. Riley Harris, with the Herald, made this statement, "Mr. Benny would give me a roll of quarters and tell me to go wash my truck at the Robo."
Johnny Dubose told the Herald, "Mr. Benny was a good man.
He gave me free car washes and let me fish in his pond. I will miss him."
His sign at the Robo also had "uplifting" phrases on it for the benefit of occupants of passing vehicles.
He was the father of five children and several grand-children.
Two grand-daughter's were in the local theatre play, "Steel Magnolias", and he went to see them in every performance of the play.
Evelyn Smart was Benny's barber for the last few years. She told the Herald that Benny was lovable and never met a stranger.
When he was leaving from getting a haircut he would tell everybody "I love you" as he was leaving.
