Win At Home is a series of opinion articles written by author and motivational speaker Willie Spears. Learn more at www.williespears.com.
Six days before his seventeenth birthday, while attending a Mordecai Ham revival in his hometown Billy Graham became a Christian. Nine years later, Graham married Ruth Bell, and they started a family. Billy and Ruth Graham had five children in thirteen years. Although happily married, Ruth felt like she was raising the children alone.
After preaching a revival, Billy Graham prayed for small children as their parents brought them forward. Unknowingly one of the children he prayed for was his very own daughter, who was brought up by a family friend. When asked about the prayer, Graham stated that he had not seen his family in months and didn’t recognize the small child as his own.
Billy Graham has preached to more people face to face than anyone who has ever lived. His evangelistic ministry covered almost six decades. He was the spiritual advisor to twelve United States presidents and was considered American’s preacher.
I would say he was winning.
He said he would go anywhere at any time at any cost to preach the gospel. The cost was higher than he and his family anticipated. His wife Ruth Graham said after their first date she prayed, “God, if you would let me share his life, I would consider it the greatest honor possible; fortunately, I didn’t know what lay ahead. I wouldn’t have had the nerve to pray a prayer like that.” she said.
Billy Graham once said he felt like a stranger to his own family because sometimes he was away for seven months at a time.
The purpose of these articles is not to condemn anyone but to learn from their life in an effort to improve our own. Billy Graham obviously won in the eyes of the public, but did he win in the eyes of his family?
Several evangelists, pastors, ministers, and missionaries reach the lost at the cost of neglecting their own family. Paul wrote half of the New Testament, and he was a great missionary with no wife and kids. Of course, Jesus was the greatest of all to walk the earth with the title of preacher, but he never had a wife or children. David was a man after God’s own heart, but he was a bad father and husband.
Leading people is difficult. Leading people in a spiritual setting is even more difficult. Our spiritual leaders need our prayers to lead us effectively; however, they do not need to lead us at the expense of their first ministry; their family.
Three ways to Win At Home:
1. Pray for your pastor.
2. Pray for your pastor’s family.
3. Encourage your pastor to have date night and family game night once a week.
I don’t know about you, but I want to Win At Home.
I’m praying for you and your family.
