By Kim Adams Graham
The Magazine Club has a Welcome Field Trials window decorated at Attorney Louie Rutland’s office in downtown Union Springs.
The window depicts the field trialer ready to jump into his attire and put his dog on the covey. Also featured in the window is a picture of an old bar mounted on a piece of wood from the old barn at Sedgefield from Janet Rainer.
Walk downtown and look at the different windows.
