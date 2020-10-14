By Faye Gaston
The guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control state, "Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses.
"There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween. If you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters."
It is not expected that the local Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the usual Trunk-or-Treat in downtown Union Springs.
