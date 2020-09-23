By Faye Gaston
The Union Springs City Council met for a Public Hearing on August 17, 2020, VIA phone conference call.
The purpose of the Public Hearing was to allow citizens the opportunity to express his/her views on the proposed name change of Lynch Street in Union Springs.
The family of Victor Townsel had requested that Lynch Street be renamed "Victor Townsel Ln".
Mayor Saint T. Thomas, Jr., Mayor and Presiding Officer, asked if anyone present on the zoom conference call was in favor of the proposed name change.
Jaqueline Gullettee was in favor of the name change.
The City Clerk, Presetta Walker, stated that Clifton Moses had contacted City Hall on August 13, 2020, to say he was in favor of the name change.
Mayor Thomas asked if anyone present was against the proposed name change. No one spoke against the name change.
There were no further comments in the brief Public Hearing.
Immediately following the Public Hearing, the City Council met for its regular meeting. Included on the agenda was the proposed name change of Lynch Street. Councilman Stan Cooks made the motion, seconded by Councilman Brian Agnew, to approve the proposed name change from Lynch Street to Victor Townsel Ln. The vote was unanimous to change the name.
City Attorney Elizabeth Smithart stated that E-911 and the post office must approve the renaming of the street.
