Kindle Direct Publishing launches a new book, called Spears Makes Her Point, written by teenager Tayelor Spears. It features 22 packed articles with a range of topics that give you a sneak peek into the mind of an African American teenage girl.
Tayelor was raised by two educators, including an ordained minister who intentionally positioned her around different demographics her entire life to make her well rounded.
Spears talks about real issues teenagers face, including sex, drugs, bullying, and peer pressure. Some of the titles covered in the book are controversial and question what her parents have taught her and what she has learned in church.
One article is titled Whitest Black Person You Know, where Tayelor talks about growing up around white people and how it shaped her and helped her navigate through high school. Another controversial topic is Church Bells and Rainbows, where she questions the church's approach and response to homosexuality.
The book will be available for purchase at www.williespears.com, Amazon, and Adams Pecans.
Tayelor Spears had three of the articles published in the Union Springs Herald earlier this year, which prompted her to write a book. Union Springs Herald publisher Kim Graham edited the book and helped Spears publish her first novel.
As a Beta Club member at Vernon Middle School in sixth grade, she placed third in a statewide writing contest. The first and second place winners were eighth-graders.
This accomplishment gave her confidence in her writing, and she started writing fan fiction articles online. Her post received over 100,000 views. Her father encouraged her to follow in his footsteps and write a book.
Years later, her father needed her to fill in for him on his weekly article Spears Makes His Point, published online and in several newspapers. Tayelor’s article was titled Spears Makes Her Point and received raved reviews.
Spears will have several book signing engagements in the coming months to promote literacy and encourage adolescent authors.
Synopsis:
Spears Makes Her Point is a collection of opinion-based articles written by new young author Tayelor Spears.
Miss Spears uses her personal life experiences and views to explain an African American teenage girl’s life to others who may not understand what it’s like in her shoes.
Using her lighthearted tone and natural playfulness, Tayelor Spears guides you through her life, relationships, goals, and dreams all in Spears Makes Her Point.
Biography:
Tayelor Spears was born in Panama City, Florida, and has moved too many times to count. She has a younger brother named Kenneth and two loving parents named Willie and Tanika. Although Tayelor is still in high school, she has big dreams and goals for bringing joy to people through her books.
