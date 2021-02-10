Submitted by Joyce Perrin
The Bullock County Art Guild mourns the passing on of one of our premier members. Jean Lazarus passed yesterday February 5 late in the evening.
ALL of our guild members cherished her smiles and “giving” spirit as she encouraged the Art Guild to remain active.
We shall miss her enthusiasm and wit. She was known to all as a member of the “Perote Ladies”.
We shall miss her a one our own “Talented Bullock County Artist” who supported our guild whether meeting with one or our whole group of artists.
A memorial service will be held in the future. Blessings and prayers to her friends and family
Bullock County Art Guild will MISS HER!
