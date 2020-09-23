By Johnny Adams
Delbra Brown’s book she released in June of 2020, titled "We are Family" is now available for purchase locally at the Piggly Wiggly, Main Drug Store, and the Union Springs Pharmacy.
Delbra Brown explained that as a young child, she watched Roots. It was a television drama series written and produced by Alex Haley that narrated his Ancestry's journey as slaves and Haley's account of how, through oral accounts, he proved his ancestor's roots to Africa.
Brown knew from that moment, one day, she too would find out more about her family.
So in 1989, she began by asking her grandmother Violetter VanHoose questions about her family.
From that day forward, Brown spent more than 30 years compiling information from interviews with many of her relatives and researching probate records, news articles, and obituaries obtained over the years.
She compiled her thirty-plus years of research into her recently released book titled, “We are Family.”
The book includes information about her relatives who lived in Bullock County with the last names of Anderson, Cope, McGrady, Smith, Bird, Rhodes, and Prather and the historical account about their lives as slaves and their descendants lives in Bullock County.
Quoting from the book, Brown began by asking her grandmother, “Momma, how many brothers and sisters do you have?”
Her grandmother replied, “Well, they say Poppa had 23 kids. He bought seven marriage licenses but only married six times. He was a traveling preacher, and he had two sets of wives and some outside kids.
The first wife was Lucinda Pickett/Pritchett Anderson and his second wife was Elizabeth Cope Anderson, who was at least 30 years younger than him. He worked for the W.P.A. (Works Progress Administration), cutting and trimming the grass and weeds along the highways during the years 1929-1930.
His mother was grandma Creasy, his sister was Millie Miles, who married George Miles, his brother was named Felix, and I know they was from the Barbour County area.” Delbra Brown thought, “How in the world could there be 23 people who looked like her?”
She decided to gather as much information as she could about her parents and grandmother’s brothers and sisters.
She knew her grandmother had one sister who lived in Montgomery, Alabama named Arabelle.
From time to time, her grandmother mentioned her younger brother Ernest (known locally by Tippy), but they were the only people Brown knew about. Delbra Brown said her family migrated from Bullock and Macon County in the 1960's to Rochester, New York.
It wasn't until 1989 when she felt compelled to ask her parents and grandparents about their lives down south that she began to learn about their childhood. Brown said, “I had the privilege and honor to meet, sit, and talk with many of my grandmother’s sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, and cousins on both her mother's and father's side of our families.
After more than 30 years, I am honored to have published the oral account along with the documented records of our African American historical story of the families whose lives were reared out of Bullock County, Alabama for the years 1800-1950.
The surnames most know today are: Anderson, Borders, Brooks, Brown, Calhoun, Christian, Coleman, Cooper, Cope, Delbridge, Ellington, Ellis, Fitzpatrick, Glasco, Hightower, Johnson, Maddox, Mason, McGrady, McKenzie, Mims, Raybon, Rayborn, Pickett, Pritchett, Rodgers, Stanberry, Smith, Warren, Washington, and more. From Bullock, Macon, Pike, Barbour, Montgomery Counties in Alabama to Georgia, Florida, Ohio, New Jersey, New York and beyond.”
Brown is grateful to the Bullock County Probate Office, Family who've contributed and shared their stories, obituaries and photos, and to Mr. Dean Spratlin, who has been the most influential person for her for the last 30 years in her quest to find her ancestors.
She says he is truly a Godsend for every genealogist who has looked for help understanding their families.
The book can be purchased locally at the Piggly Wiggly, Main Drug Store, and the Union Springs Pharmacy or on Delbra Brown’s author's page on amazon.com, where she has published many books using her grandmother's wisdom shared with her over the years.
To locate the book on amazon.com, search for “Delbra Brown” or “We Are Family: Our Stories narrated in our Ancestors Voices Bullock County, Alabama”
