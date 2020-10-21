By Coach Willie Spears (Notes from Eulogy)
Ecclesiastes 3:1-4
1 To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:
2 A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;
3 A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up;
4 A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance;
There are different seasons in all our lives.
I met Thomas Marlon Graham, Jr. (Mr. Tim) in the last season of his life. However, I learned more from him than people I've known for several seasons of their life.
I want to share with you the legacy of Tim Graham with the hope that we can continue his legacy with the way we live our life.
Tim was a Giver
2 Corinthians 9:6-8
6 But this I say, He which soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully.
7 Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver.
8 And God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work:
•Black and Gold
•Football players
•Deer
•People in the community
He even gave gifts to me
Tim was Grateful
Colossians 3:15
15 And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful.
•Said thank you to his wife
•Said thank you to people who helped him
•Said thank you to people who gave him things
Tim was a Gamer
1 Thessalonians 5:16-18
16 Rejoice evermore.
17 Pray without ceasing.
18 In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.
• Played video games. Enjoyed life.
• He watched sports. Loved the Saints
Tim would Get to know you before he judged you
John 7:24
24 Judge not according to the appearance, but judge righteous judgment.
•The national could learn from this principle that Tim exercised. White people, Hispanic, Black. Intelligent or Illiterate. Proporous or poor.
Tim Got along with his fellow man
Romans 12:18
18 If it be possible, as much as lieth in you, live peaceably with all men.
• Got along with his wife. Kim and Tim were together for over 30 years.
• Tim got along with people who were different than him.
(Tim Graham is the husband of Herald Publisher, Kim Adams Graham)
