By Faye Gaston
During the month of October, residents are asked to turn on porch lights each Friday night to say "thank you" to local healthcare providers. It has been seven months since the outbreak of COVID-19.
Healthcare persons are working diligently to provide care for those infected while continuing to meet the medical needs of others. They have worked long hours, took on new tasks, and comforted patients and families experiencing this unknown disease.
Communities across Alabama are asked to support the "Light Up Friday Nights Campaign." Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a proclamation asking Alabamians to thank these heroes by leaving their porch lights on every Friday in October.
"Light Up Friday Nights" is a joint campaign by the Governor's Office, the Alabama Hospital Association, the Alabama Department of Education, the Council for Leaders in Alabama's schools, the Alabama Independent School Association, the Alabama high School Athletic Association and School Superintendents of Alabama. Many schools will be highlighting these healthcare providers at sporting events.
Governor Ivey said, "I urge all Alabamians to give an extra pat on the back this month to the men and women who have gone above and beyond during this virus and who continue to do so."
