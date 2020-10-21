Union Springs, AL (36089)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Areas of patchy fog. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Areas of patchy fog. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.