By Faye Gaston
The Bullock County Commission held a recessed meeting on September 29, 2020. Salary increases were thoroughly discussed and approved.
(1) A .25 pay increase was approved for all county employees except those who received merit raises.
The pay increase discussion did not include the Chairman, commissioners, and elected officials.
(2) The County Engineer, Jason DeShazo, received an increase in pay of $4,270.20 with 70% ($2,989.14) coming from the State of Alabama and the remaining 30% ($1,281.06) would be the county's matching portion. Commissioner John McGowan opposed this increase in pay.
(3) Cynetra Lewis, a clerk in the Bullock County Probate Office, received a pay increase from $9.00 to $10.00 an hour.
Judge of Probate, James Tatum, asked for the raise since she had completed her employee probation.
(4) Xavier Goshay, a clerk in the Bullock County Revenue/Reappraisal Office, received a raise from $14.00 to $17.00 an hour.
Revenue Commissioner, Neara Reed, stated she would like to move Goshay to Chief Clerk.and receive this increase in salary.
(5) At the September 14, 2020 County Commission meeting, Sheriff Deputy Kervin Lewis received approval for an increase from $16.50 to $17.00 an hour because he had met his employee probation. Bullock County Sheriff Raymond Rodgers recommended the raise.
At the September 14, 2020, County Commission meeting, Commissioner Henry Barnett made the motion, seconded by Commissioner Johnny Adams, to approve the August 2020 expenditures, including payroll totaling $341,038.45. The motion carried.
