By Kim Adams Graham
Shirley Reynolds of the Greenwood Community made a request to the county commission for a road closure for a New Year’s Day Parade.
This is the 25th year for this New Year Day parade and celebration in this area.
She requested to block County Road 7 from about 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 noon on New Years Day.
The request was granted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.