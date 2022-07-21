"This Ain't What You Want" is a series of opinion articles written by author Kim Graham and keynote speaker Willie Spears. These articles will become a book by the same title written for the purpose of helping people avoid incarceration by making better decisions. Learn more at www.williespears.com.
"I went to jail in Georgia for the first time when I was 18 years old. I had to stay for nine months. I caught a 'theft by receiving stolen property charge. I was not in the car at the time but had left my phone in the car. I was considered guilty."
He said these were the worst nine months of his life. I had to sleep on a thin mat on the floor. I had half a thin blanket to cover up with. Breakfast was like pig slop. Lunch was a sandwich and a bag of chips.
Dinner was boiled macaroni noodles; no cheese. We drank 'salt peter' Kool-Aid, which drops a man's sperm count.
It is banned now. It made me have crazy dreams.
