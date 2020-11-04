By Faye Gaston
The Bullock County Commission convened a special called meeting on September 9, 2020, to discuss the repairs of the elevator of the Bullock County Courthouse.
After a thorough discussion, Commissioner John McGowan made the motion, seconded by Commissioner Don Larkins to allow the courthouse elevator to be repaired by Schindler Elevator in the amount of $6,658.56. The motion carried.
Present were Chairman Alonza Ellis, Jr.; Commissioners Don Larkins, Johnny Adams, John McGowan and Henry Barnett; County Administrator Patrick D. Smith who recorded the minutes, and County Attorney Johnny Waters.
