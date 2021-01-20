By Kim Adams Graham
The Dr. King Unity Day Celebration was held Monday at the monument on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Blackmon Street.
The program chairman was Bullock County Commissioner Alonzo Ellis, Jr. Mayor Roderick Clark opened the program with greetings.
Mayor Clark quoted Dr. King saying, "Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that."
Reverend Louis Pugh quoted John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Bullock County Voters League President Ms. Essie B. Thomas accepted the presentation award from her brother, Former Union Springs Mayor Saint T. Thomas, Jr. County Commissioner and Former Union Springs Mayor John McGowan gave words of inspiration.
Bullock County Commission Chairman Alonzo Ellis, Jr. gave closing remarks. Ms. Lisa Turpin and Deacon Charles Weaver were the program committee members.
