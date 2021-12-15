Jeff Siegler is a writer, speaker and consultant concerned with the powerful role place plays in our lives. He is the founder of the civic pride consulting ﬁrm, Revitalize, or Die. and a co-founding partner of Proud Places. Having grown up in a struggling rustbelt city Jeff understands the devastating cost of civic apathy and works everyday to combat its effects.
After obtaining his Masters in Urban Planning from Virginia Commonwealth University, Jeff went to work on Main Street. First as a downtown manager and BID director, and later as the Ohio Main Street State Coordinator. As a consultant, Jeff's work takes him around the country and internationally to assist cities in their efforts to restore civic health. He believe we have to move beyond economic development and tourism and instead focus on making our cities into places residents can be proud to call home. He is currently in the process of writing his ﬁrst book, titled Your City is Sick. A militant pedestrian in his neighborhood, Jeff, his wife Amber, and their four children call Pittsburgh home.
Jeff Siegler, Founder Revitalize or Die a Civic Pride Consulting Firm with a Masters in Urban Planning and Prior Main Street Director In Ohio
www.revitalizeordie.com / jeff@revitalizeordie.com
Well, it’s happened- I got my first request, and I feel like a real-life cover band now.
So the question is, should mobile homes be allowed in city limits? Of course. We are free, and freedom means we can do whatever we want when we want, right? But that’s not actually true, so let’s go ahead and set that whole notion aside.
We cannot do whatever we want when we want- this is the social contract, and it’s the basis for people living in a functioning society. We depend on our local government to make and uphold the rules for our communities. We have collectively agreed upon said rules and use them to maintain order and provide the environment that best suits the public.
Those standards dictate acceptable and unacceptable behaviors, like driving under the influence and theft. These are examples that are pretty easy to comprehend. Their necessity is obvious, and that’s why every city has adopted laws pertaining to them, except for maybe New Orleans. As a society, we are still pretty comfortable upholding the standards that deal with crime. Still, we have steadily abandoned the standards we once held dear about our built environment. Every municipality has adopted standards that spell out what is allowed to get built, how it gets built, and where it gets built. These codes and ordinances also help maintain a functioning society.
Long ago, as a nation, we decided we had to have some guardrails around issues of land use. We did this for health and safety, order, fairness, and to protect the investment. Ninety-nine years ago, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the City of Euclid, Ohio, over the Ambler Realty Company.
Euclid enacted zoning restrictions that dictated the size and types of buildings constructed in different city sections. Ambler Realty Company owned 68 acres and sued the city, stating that this new ordinance would infringe on their property rights. The Supreme Court ruled six-three in favor of Euclid as they found it is within the city’s right to dictate land use in the interest of public welfare.
Of course, the issue of land use impacts public welfare. It is imperative that local government dictates what can be built and where it can be built. So, today we will argue that we should be allowed to do whatever we want with our property, but tomorrow we will sing another tune when a meatpacking facility is proposed next door. Local government is not only well within its rights to dictate how land is used and how we regulate buildings; it’s wise to do so. Without any protection, there would be incredible health and safety risks.
With no standards, people could build toss up any old shotty structures, putting tenants at risk. Without no land-use consideration, nuclear power plants could be the center of a neighborhood. Beyond health and safety, the local government uses land-use regulations to protect the investment. This is something that modern-day property rights advocates don’t seem to grasp fully. The notion of property rights was not set out to allow you to do whatever you want with your property, but instead to ensure that what happened around you would not negatively impact your use of your property and its value.
Property rights are a means to protect and encourage investment, not an excuse for poor behavior. It is certainly within a city’s rights to allow anything to get built anywhere, but it is much to its detriment to take such a stance. Doing away with all traffic rules would make driving too risky. Most people would avoid the roads; doing away with all ordinances about the property will make investors want to avoid your city. The risk is just too great. With no protections in place, it becomes far too unsafe of a place for anyone to put their money.
The idea behind property rights is to create a situation where there is some semblance of security, a predictable environment in which it is safe to work, and reasonable expectations of what the community will be like in five years and ten years. When we throw out those standards, a place becomes completely unpredictable. Let’s say Jenny is civic-minded and profit-motivated. With some money she inherited, she wants nothing more than to renovate a couple of houses in one of the communities in her county. She visits Freedomsburg and walks around the neighborhood.
Half of the lots are empty, the existing houses are in disrepair, the grass is too tall, porches are sagging, and a handful of mobile homes are peppered in with the rest. She comes away with a bleak view of the town, the people who live there, the people who run it, and its overall lack of standards. Next, she visits, Standardslandia and walks around a few blocks.
There are no vacant lots, the sidewalks are well maintained, the grass is cut, and the houses are all similar in appearance and in good condition. Where do you think Jenny is going to invest her money? Where would you invest your money? From her visit to both towns, Jenny can see that there is just far too much risk to put her money into the first town. There is no protection, and she would likely lose or be wiped out because the local government has decided that there are no guardrails. While the second town is more expensive and requires a more onerous process to tackle the project, it comes with minimal risk.
The city has put in safeguards to protect people’s property rights and therefore protect their investment. While Freedomsburg thought that making it easy and cheap to do business and taking a hands-off approach would attract investors, they unwittingly did just the opposite. By having no safeguards, they have created an environment that is far too risky. In the end, investors would like a project to be cheap and easy, of course, but those concerns pale in comparison to risk.
By putting in place regulatory protections, Standarslandia has created a very safe (low risk) environment for investors. So back to the question at hand. Should my reader’s town allow mobile homes within city limits? It is well within their right to do so; municipal government is charged with setting and maintaining the community’s standards. So the real question then is, is there a cost to lowering standards from previous levels or not having them at all? Unequivocally, there is a cost. It is not an issue of mobile homes either; this is not a class argument. It has nothing to do with mobile homes or the socio-economic conditions of the people that own them. It has everything to do with the investments that have already been made in the neighborhood and standards that have already been set.
A 1930’s craftsman neighborhood would be damaged just as much from a McMansion as it would from mobile homes. It is not an issue of who occupies the home, but the design of the home itself and the context in which it is in. How will changing the existing standard affect the neighborhood and those that have already invested in it?
On a side note, maybe cities struggling with these issues should contemplate addressing their affordable housing problem.
The issue we have to accept first before we can move forward with a decision is that there are standards in the first place. That this, not an all or nothing environment, this is not black or white, not take or leave, not all or nothing. This isn’t an argument of whether or not there are standards. There are.
We aren’t going to debate if there is a speed limit, but decide what it will be. We don’t debate whether theft is illegal, but what constitutes theft and the punishment. There is no debate as to whether or not there are rules and regulations about land use. There are. The issue lies in determining where those standards lie.
This is where a community must decide what is acceptable, what it wants to be, how it wants to appear, and how it shall behave. It is entirely up to this particular community to drop its standards and allow anything to get built, but it would be wise to consider the cost of this. Would this approach benefit the community in any meaningful way? No, the idea of dropping these standards would go directly in the face of what the Supreme Court intended when it ruled 6-3 in favor of the City of Euclid.
By upholding the city’s decision to put land-use standards in place, the court permitted Euclid to act on behalf of the public and their well-being. It isn’t a question of property rights in the end, but a question of what your city is willing to accept and whether it will allow an individual’s preferences to diminish the community's health as a whole.
