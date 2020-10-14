By Faye Gaston
Regarding a vaccine for COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert made this statement on October 6, 2020, "At the moment there are five candidates in the third phase of advanced trials involving thousands of people.
"We are cautiously optimistic that we will have a safe and effective vaccine that will be able to be distributed at the end of this year or by the beginning of next year."
He made statements in an interview with NBC News' Kate Snow. He said that the United States is logging 40,000 new cases a day and continues to lead the world in the number of cases. It has killed more than 210,000 in the United States. Flu season is coming up.
Flu does not do the things to you that COVID-19 can. The damage COVID-19 can do "is very much different from influenza. People in the United States should realize that it is not a trivial disease. There are some things that should be universally practiced, and that is the universal wearing of masks, avoiding crowds, keeping a distance, doing things outdoors more than indoors, and washing our hands frequently. That doesn't matter who you are. That's what you should be doing."
