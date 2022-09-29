By Kim Adams Graham
Members of the Committee for Safe and Secure Elections (CSSE) gathered at Microsoft’s Innovation and Policy Center in Washington D.C. on September 14, 2022 to discuss the critical importance of protecting election officials and workers during the upcoming 2022 midterms and beyond.
The committee, founded in July, aims to support election officials and law enforcement in working together to prevent and respond to the growing rise of violence, threats, and intimidation geared toward local election officials. Their work includes developing resources for both communities and supporting ongoing relationship building between both communities. CSSE’s 32 members represent state and local election officials and law enforcement leaders from around the country, and other election administration stakeholders, such as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Multiple members have experience in both law enforcement and election administration. CSSE’s chair, Neal Kelley, served as the Orange County, CA Registrar after serving as a police officer in southern California; Hillsborough County, FL Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer was a major in the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office prior to taking his current position; Chris Harvey, currently the deputy director of Georgia’s Peace Officers Standards and Trainings (P.O.S.T.) Council was a homicide detective prior to serving as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s Election Director from 2016 to 2021; Bullock County, AL Probate Judge James Tatum was a captain in the Auburn Police Department.
Because of the goals of the committee, members with experience in both communities are critical. In previous elections, election officials and poll workers throughout the country experienced unprecedented threats and acts of intimidation. As the 2022 midterm elections grow nearer, the committee will continue to meet and discuss resources and other opportunities to support law enforcement and election officials working together to protect those who administer elections across the country.
Neal Kelley, Chair, CSSE, said, “It is an honor to work with Judge Tatum to help keep election officials across the country safe. As an election official with prior experience in law enforcement, he plays an important role on the committee and helps to ensure that the resources are practical and accessible for both the elections and law enforcement communities.”
General Counsel of the Brennan Center Liz Howard said, “Judge Tatum’s service on this committee is a continuation of his yearslong work in support of election officials in Alabama and around the country. He was a critical contributor to one of the first reports published in 2019 about election officials’ need for additional federal resources to help pay for critical election security improvements, such as new voting equipment, and added his voice to a video explaining why federal funds were so important for local election officials that were shared with Congress in 2020.
These efforts helped ensure that election officials received desperately needed funds. Congress appropriated $425 million for election security in 2020 and an additional $75 million in 2022. I'm excited, humbled, and honored to serve on this committee and to provide input for safe and secure elections.
The committee is a cross-partisan group primarily made up of elected officials and law enforcement from across the country. Despite our differences, we're united in the belief that fair and free elections in maintaining the safety of election officials and voters go hand in hand.
Fortunately, in the State of Alabama, I am not aware of any violence, threats, or intimidation as it relates to elections.
