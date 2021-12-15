By Faye Gaston
The publication "Bullock County Highlights" (December 2021 issue) presented a review of the Bullock County Future Leaders' participation in their first Leadership Tour on November 18, 2021. The tour guide was Barbara McLaurine, a member of the Board of Registrars.
The Bullock County Extension Office (Co-Ordinator, Carla Elston) thanked all who could make the Leadership Tour possible.
The tour was to "learn about the history of Bullock County, converse with several community leaders and tour the city hall, courthouse and the old Pauly Jail." McLaurine provided a timeline of the county's progression from 1866 to the present and shared several history highlights of Bullock County natives to include the legacy of Judge Rufus C. Huffman, Sr., the first black probate judge to be elected in Bullock County and one of the first three black Probate Judges in the nation.
After the tour, the Future Leaders convened in the commission chambers in the courthouse to listen to several community leaders discuss their office's mission and areas of responsibility while advising of the critical "leadership skills" needed to perform their daily duties.
The youth were attentive, asked questions, and expressed interest with a few speakers about steps to occupy a similar career.
The speakers were: Alonza Ellis, Jr., Bullock County Commission Chairman; Dr. Christopher Blair, Superintendent of the Bullock County Public Schools; James E. Tatum, Bullock County Probate Judge; Anthony Williams, sheriff's office; Gary Hyche, Clearwater Solutions Project Manager; Neara Reed and staff, Bullock County Revenue Commissioner; Rashawn F. Harris, Bullock County Circuit Clerk; Tracy Larkin, Director of the Bullock County Department of Human Resources; Suzanne Johnson, Bullock County Board of Registrars; Terronda Hooks and Jasmine Streeter, Union Springs City Hall; Roy Murray, Town of Midway Town Council; Rev. Louis Pugh, Union Springs City Council; Col. John Moody, JROTC; and Olivia Gibson-Anderson, Bullock County High School.
