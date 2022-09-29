By Felicia Farnsworth
In my last two articles, I encouraged the families of Bullock County to get out and see what the national and state parks had to offer. You really should unplug and enjoy the beauty of our great nation. Many parks offer camping and lodging locations on the premises. This way, the entire family can enjoy the whole experience of the park and be together as one unit.
When I left you last, my parents and I had just entered Zion National Park in Springdale, Utah. This park was like no other park I had been to, and it was huge! The mountains were so tall they seemed to touch the sky. The park did a fantastic job of showing its patrons the canyon's beauty and density. The park is home to several different wildlife creatures, and on our adventure, we saw two big male longhorn sheep grazing on the rocks of a cliff. The park has two tunnels that take you through a very big mountain.
When you get to the other side, you are in the middle of the canyon, at the very top. A winding road takes you down step by step until you reach the canyon floor. When you look up at where you had just come from, the grandeur and beauty of the canyon make you feel as small as an ant in a garden of magnificent red rocks. The reds were so rich, and the different colors of green foliage that lined the rocks reminded you of jewels embedded by Mother Nature herself.
The ride out of the park seemed to continue for miles. That night we stayed in a town called Hurricane, Utah; however, it isn't pronounced the way you think. They pronounce it as Hur-i-can. The next day took us past Jacob's Lake and to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. Unfortunately, it was cloudy and rainy, but we made the best of it. What we did see of it was pure beauty. The canyon's different rock formations and colors looked amazing, with the clouds forming and dissipating all around them. It is definitely worth going back to.
On our way out, we went through the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument National Park in Coconino County, Arizona. These grand cliffs harbored a small canyon at the beginning of The Navajo Nation called Marble Canyon. The way the sun danced on their sharp edges was quite a sight to see.
Navajo Nation is littered with small peaks, dunes, and rock formations that look like someone purposely placed them there. The Navajo Culture is seen throughout the drive.
Our next stop took us to Mesa Verde National Park in Montezuma County, Colorado, but I'll have to tell you about that part of my vacation next week.
