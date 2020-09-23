By Faye Gaston
The City Council of Union Springs met in regular session on August 17, 2020, VIA zoom phone conference call facilitated by City Attorney, Elizabeth Smithart.
She stated that each zoom meeting has a different log on.
Mayor Thomas reported that the 2020 Municipal Election would be held August 25, 2020, at the Union Springs Recreation Center from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
City Clerk, Presetta Walker, announced that the last day to apply for an absentee ballot would be August 20, 2020.
She thanked the Recreation Center Department for its hospitality during the two classes held for the poll workers training and testing of the voting machines on August 17, 2020.
Courtney Woodfaulk, Director of the Recreation Center, reported that everything was going well at the Recreation Center since reopening. He said a reimbursement check was received from Mid-South RC&D.
Mayor Thomas read Resolution No. 2020-18 to Rebuild Alabama Act #2019-2 Transportation Plan HB2 to Levy Additional Excise Tax on Gasoline and Diesel Fuel. Councilman Stan Cooks made the motion, seconded by Councilwoman Milan, to adopt the resolution. The vote was unanimous to adopt the resolution.
Councilwoman and school teacher, Deborah Hicks Milan, asked for prayers for the Bullock County School System as they begin this school term utilizing Virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Promotions and salary increases were approved for Union Springs policemen, Lt. Ronnie Felder and Sgt. John Spencer.
The renaming of Lynch Street to Victor Townsel Ln was approved.
Councilman Brian Agnew made the motion, seconded by Councilwoman Milan, to approve payment of the bills over $1,000, namely Card Services Center, $1,208.95; Quill, $1,398.75; and Dykes, $2,043.37.
Councilman Agnew made the motion, seconded by Councilman Cooks, to pay all other bills after proper audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.