By Faye Gaston
The Union Springs/Bullock County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board meeting on September 15, 2020, via a zoom phone conference. Chamber President, Presetta "Necee" Walker, reported that due to online learning, Bullock County Schools would not be able to help with the design for membership stickers.
Mona Padgett, Administrator of Conecuh Springs Christian School, offered its art department to help with this project. Chamber member, Tabitha White, volunteered her assistance to the art department.
Walker provided the Chamber checkbook balance as of August 31, 2020, to be $16,108.23 with available funds to be $11,108.23. Walker will contact Nazareth Thornton to request the password for the Chamber Facebook page.
Announcements were made as follows: Trunk or Treat on Halloween in downtown Union Springs was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Alabama Power office would be open for customers to set up services on September 21, 2020. Absentee Ballots were available at City Hall.
The Municipal Election run-off would be held on October 6, 2020. The Mobile Food Bank would be held on October 1, 2020, at Eastside Baptist Church. The following members were present: Presetta "Necee" Walker, President; Lynn Jinks, Vice-President; Fannie Davis, Treasurer; Sara Smart, Betty Youngblood, and Tabatha White. Absent were Julia Main and Amber Anderson.
