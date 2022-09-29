Union Springs Elementary hosted its annual coronation on Thursday, September 22, 2022. During “A Night of Elegance and Enchantment,” the school crowned their 2022-2023 king and queen.
Master Jaiden Ousley and Little Miss Kaitlyn Youngblood gave their acceptance speeches after being crowned by Union Springs Elementary School Principal Derrick Harris.
The first attendants were Master Kamryn Jenkins and Little Miss Chloe Pritchett. The second attendants were Master Teller Miller and Little Miss Chantel Jenkins.
The coronation commenced with the final promenade of the 2021-2022 king and queen, Master Chase Johnson and Little Miss Jalayia Bandy, and the entrance of our special guests, Master Daquaviion Bourne and Miss Cadence Harris, Mr. and Mrs. BCHS 2022-2023.
The small but elegant coronation not only honored our kings, queens, and attendants but the Royal Court as well.
The Royal Court consisted of Jaheim King, Hailyn Leonard, Alonzo Hampton, Paisley Harris, Eric Witherspoon, Peyton Jackson, Khyree Faniel, Elisabeth Weathers, Landon Rivers, Lauryn Pritchett, Bryant Russell, Kori Hicks, Tristan Powell, Laila Tetter, Kaiden King, and Sophia Cervantes. Aubree Harris was the flower girl, and Lasaviawn Fields and Kamere Owens were ushers for the event.
