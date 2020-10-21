By Faye Gaston
As of October 17, 2020, after a lull in COVID-19 cases in Alabama, there is a rise in 42 of its 67 counties, a stark turnaround.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported more COVID-19 deaths in Alabama this week than in any week since early September.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise in parts of Alabama. There were 859 in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19 on October 16, 2020, and 19 deaths per day. There were 133 confirmed COVID-19 deaths this week and 11 probable COVID-19 deaths in Alabama.
This is the most deaths in a week since the week ending September 4, and the 7th most ever reported in a week in Alabama. North Alabama has more COVID-19 infections per person than the southern half of Alabama.
However, Marengo County has the highest rate in Alabama. Montgomery County is the only county in the southern part of Alabama with an increase at 32.1 daily new cases. Lawrence County and Pickens County have the worst outbreaks they have had since it started.
Bullock County's confirmed total cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Herald newspaper every Wednesday as follows: 545 cases, September 9---558 cases, September 16----570 cases, September 23---607 cases, September 30--- 616 cases, October 7---626 cases, October 14---and 635 cases. October 20.
On September 9 there were 13 COVID-19 deaths in Bullock County, and on October 20 there were 17 COVID-19 deaths.
