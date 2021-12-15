By Kim Adams Graham
Union Springs Mayor Roderick Clark asked the commissioners for a work session to discuss recreation and creating jobs for Union Springs/Bullock County.
He asks for an executive session next month at the commission meeting to discuss future developments.
He would like for the county commission to pledge up to $250,000 for this future development.
He doesn’t want to go into details at this time about it with the public.
