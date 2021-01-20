Win At Home is a series of opinion articles written by author and motivational speaker Willie Spears. Learn more at www.williespears.com.
Imagine one of the most influential people in your profession, who happen to be your best friend, offered you a job. This job pays well, and it provides an opportunity for upward mobility in the profession.
Do you know Deion Sanders? You may know him as Prime Time. He now goes by Coach Prime. Sanders is one of the greatest athletes ever to live. Jim Thorpe, Jim Brown, Jackie Robinson, Charlie Ward, and Bo Jackson could all be in the conversation, but what Sanders has accomplished as an athlete is remarkable.
Prime Time played professional football in the National Football League for 14 seasons as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team, and Baltimore Ravens.
Sanders was also a baseball outfielder for nine seasons in Major League Baseball, where he played for the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants.
He won two Super Bowl titles and made one World Series appearance in 1992, making him the only athlete to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series.
After his playing days were over, Sanders became an analyst and a coach. In 2020 he was named Head Football Coach at Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi.
The excitement among Historically Black Colleges and Universities is palpable. No one of Sanders’s fame has ever served as head football coach on the Football Championship Subdivision Level.
One of the first priorities of a new head football coach is putting together a staff. Sanders reached out to his best friend Corey Fuller to offer him a position on his staff.
Fuller played in the National Football League for ten seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens, where he and Sanders were teammates.
Like Sanders, after his playing days, Fuller went into coaching. Fuller is a successful coach and motivational speaker. He was the interim head football coach at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and has had great success as a head high school football coach.
When Coach Prime called Coach Fuller about joining his staff, Fuller politely declined. When asked why he turned down such a great opportunity, he uttered two words. Chase. Fuller.
Chase is Fuller’s twelve-year-old son. The younger Fuller has tremendous potential as a baseball player. Coach Fuller said he has to spend as much time as he can with Chase cultivating his baseball skills. Chase is twelve years old and plays travel baseball while training year-round to maximize his potential.
Imagine one of the most influential people in your profession, who happen to be your best friend, offered you a job. This job pays well, and it provides an opportunity for upward mobility in the profession. How could you say no?
When you know what’s most important to you, making a decision is quite simple. Corey Fuller put the interest of his family over the interest of his career.
In 1993 The Florida State Seminoles won twelve games and the National Championship. Corey Fuller was a starter on that team and a big part of those twelve wins.
In 1998 The Minnesota Vikings won fifteen games. That is more games than they have ever won in franchise history. Corey Fuller was a starter on that team and a big part of those fifteen wins.
As a high school football coach, Fuller has taken his team to the semifinals twice, marking the two best seasons in school history. He has more wins than any football coach in the history of the school.
However, his most impressive win came when he turned down an opportunity to do what was best for him and did what was best for his son.
Three ways to Win At Home:
1. Make your children the top priority.
2. Sacrifice your desires for their desires.
3. Children spell LOVE, T.I.M.E.
I don’t know about you, but I want to Win At Home.
I’m praying for you and your family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.