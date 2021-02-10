By Kim Adams Graham
For a year or more, Bullock County has been looking for an Assistant Engineer.
The State of Alabama will match 50% of an assistant engineer’s salary, which will be very beneficial for Bullock County. Turner Lee was hired months ago as a part-time engineering assistant.
At the recent county commission meeting, County Engineer Jason DeShazo requested the Bullock County Commission hire an assistant engineer. Turner Lee qualified and was hired by the Bullock County Commission.
Lee graduated from Auburn University in Civil Engineering in December 2020 and is from Dale County.
Commissioner Adams stated to Lee, “We look forward to working with you. I think you will enjoy working with Jason to help improve Bullock County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.