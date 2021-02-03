By Faye Gaston
Rob Cameron, Chief of the Union Springs Fire Department, presented his report at the City Council meeting on February 2, 2021, for the month of January 2021 as follows.
January 4, Union Springs Fire Department Drill; January 12, extinguished house fire at 194 North Road; January 13, extinguished mobile home fire at 616 Thomas Street; January 18, Union Springs Fire Department drill; January 18, extinguished grease fire on griddle on Highway 82 East; January 20, extinguished grass fire at 3504 County Road 31; January 20, extinguished fire on structure and grass at 183 Woodfaulk Road; January 20, extinguished grass fire on County Road 127.
Fire Chief Rob Cameron gives this list of the eleven members of the staff of the Fire Department: Truck drivers are Rob Cameron, Chief; Seale Cameron, Assistant Chief; Wyatt Hubbard, Jeff Scott and Justin Helms. Police: Alexander Swanson and Shane Cummings, and Firemen, Abel Santos, Hegar Santos, Parker Agnew and Jose Gonzalez.
