'Twas in another lifetime, one of toil and blood. When blackness was a virtue the road was full of mud. I came in from the wilderness, a creature void of form. Come in, she said I'll give ya shelter from the storm.” Bob Dylan’s great song has been on my mind a lot lately. I have the privilege of serving on my denomination’s board that ordains ministers. We always talk to new clergy about how they are taking care of themselves because it seems like the work of ministry is a 24/7 job. That approach to ministry is not sustainable, and we encourage new pastors as much as we can to practice self-care, to take time apart for themselves for leisure and family, to find spiritual practices that renew them, and to develop deep networks of friends that they can confide in.
This line of thinking goes far beyond those called to ministry. We all need our batteries recharged. We all need time to relax and enjoy life. We all need time away from the things and people that bring stress into our lives. We all need intentional time to connect with family. We all need at least one trusted friend that can be there to hold us up when we are down. There are, of course, seasons of life where doing such things is easier than others, but we must disavow ourselves of the notion that there will be more time later to take care of ourselves than there is now. We must be intentional now about unplugging from stress and reconnecting with people close to us and with our true selves. It is not easy work, but it is necessary work if we are to be our best selves now and for years to come.
I am immensely grateful for the people in my life. I cannot give them back the time I’ve been away from them or the times I’ve lived far too stressed out to be my best self around them. But I can begin again now taking better care of myself. I can deepen friendships that make me a better person. I can be present to my family now. This is my shelter from the storms of life. And just as importantly, I can reach out and help be that shelter for others near me. We live in a hurting world, and storms abound right now. May we be intentional this day about taking care of ourselves and those around us.
Nathan Dickson is an attorney with Jinks, Crow & Dickson, P.C.
