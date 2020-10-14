By Faye Gaston
During its phone conference meeting on September 8, 2020, members of the Union Springs Planning Commission made comments concerning the zoning ordinance for placing manufactured homes in the city limits of Union Springs.
Brian Agnew, Chairman, read the zoning ordinance relating to manufactured homes in an R3 multifamily residential zone in Union Springs.
He made the following statements. The zoning ordinance was adopted in 2013 by the City Council. The ordinance can be changed when the new City Council takes office in November 2020.
There were numerous public hearings about the zoning ordinance from 2010-2012 and no one showed up to voice their opinions. The known fact is that the value of property decreases once a manufactured home is placed on the property.
Bonnie Plant Farms is moving their headquarters to Opelika, Alabama. Union Springs does not have any nice places to live. What can be done to enhance Union Springs?
Carla Elston, Planning Commission member, made these statements. No mobile homes should be placed in the city limits. The Planning Commission Board should adhere and uphold the zoning ordinances. Mobile homes should not be placed in an R1, R2 and R3 zone. The zoning ordinance should be updated.
The City Council should decide what is best for the citizens. She agrees that older mobile homes could be replaced with newer mobile homes.
City Attorney Elizabeth Smithart stated that manufactured homes should be placed in "mobile home parks" in the city. The majority of the "mobile home parks" were grandfathered in within the zoning ordinance.
All members were provided the comments by Co-Chairperson Joyce Perrin in the minutes of the August 17, 2020, meeting.
The following decisions were made. A work session would be held on September 21, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. to further discuss manufactured homes being placed in the city limits.
Mobile Home Conditional Use Request Applications will not be accepted until after the work session. The Appeal and Denial Process will be discussed at the work session.
Under Old Business, Carla Elston moved to approve the conditional use request to place a mobile home at 1324 Sardis Road.
The motion failed for lack of a second.
Then the following citizens made comments against the Planning Commission Zoning Ordinance about placing manufactured homes in the city limits: Barbara Braxton, Annette Smith, Margaret Johnson, Judy Glaze, Victoria Warmack, Gary Lewis, LaTonya Hoyle and Alexis Sanders. (There were 22 visitors present via phone conference.)
Planning Commission members who were present were: Brian Agnew, Chairman; Presetta Walker, Secretary, Mayor Saint T. Thomas, Jr., Peggy Goodwin, Carla Elston, and Charlotte Phillips. Absent members were: Larry Stewart, Gary Hyche, and Joyce Perrin, Co-Chairperson.
The next Planning Commission meeting was scheduled for October 5, 2020.
