It is with great pleasure that after 34 years of service, Rosa Harris Smith announces her retirement from Federal civil service, effective December 31st, 2020. The Maxwell Air Force Base (MAFB)–Gunter Annex in Montgomery, AL held a virtual Zoom retirement ceremony for Rosa on December 21st, 2020 honoring her years of service.
Rosa is a 1982 graduate of The Bullock County High School and she continued her education at The Alabama State University (ASU), where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Information Systems in 1987.
In January 1985, Rosa began her Federal career with the United States Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration as an Air Traffic Controller in Mobile, AL. In January 1986 she accepted a job in the private sector as a Programmer Analyst with NCR Corporation in Dayton, OH as part of her college internship.
Upon graduating from ASU in 1987, Rosa resumed her Federal career as a Logistics Systems Specialist at Robins Air Logistics Center, Robins AFB, Warner Robins, GA. In January 1988 Rosa was 1 of 23 candidates, selected from more than 400 applicants, to begin a very rigorous 3-year Computer Systems training program at MAFB–Gunter Annex in Montgomery, AL. In her early AF years at MAFB–Gunter Annex as a Computer Specialist, Rosa supported and maintained commercial and government off-the-shelf (GOTS) software for over 130 worldwide AF Standard Base Level Computers and Major-Commands data processing centers. During the Persian Gulf War she tested and released transactions identification software which allowed AF tracking of cargo shipments in the region in real-time.
In December 1994, during her tenure at MAFB–Gunter Annex, Rosa transferred and began working for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and also supported systems for the Army (San Antonio, TX) and the Navy (Jacksonville, FL). While at DISA, she helped to consolidate more than 130 AF sites into 18 Regional AF Operating Locations. Rosa received a Certificate and Special Act financial award for successfully testing and migrating Year-2000 software ahead of schedule.
In May 1999, Rosa once again worked 100% for the AF at MAFB–Gunter Annex, where she continued her fruitful and successful IT career until she retired on December 31, 2020. During that time, Rosa received her Acquisition Certification in IT at Senior Level III and in Program Management at Intermediate Level II. She has also received numerous awards during her tenure such as Civilian Achievement, Organizational Excellence, Performance, Outstanding Team, Time Off, Special Act and Certificate of Recognition.
Rosa has enjoyed, and is very thankful for, the opportunities that her career has afforded her, such as allowing her to remain in the local commuting area, remain near family, and continue to support her community and church families. In her retirement, Rosa plans to devote some of her time to her beloved home community (Bullock County) and to pursue other avenues in Montgomery that are yet to be determined.
